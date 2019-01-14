Baked red lentils with cauliflower and ginger
( SERVES 4 )
Talk about nutrition on a plate. Wonderfully nutritious lentils and cauliflower makes this a powerhouse of a meal. Plus ginger will help with digestion and warmth. Vegans - omit the yoghurt or substitute with a suitable condiment.
Ingredients
|2 tsp
|Grapeseed oil
|1 cup
|Red lentils
|½ tsp
|Ground cumin
|1
|Onion, finely diced
|1 piece
|Fresh ginger, (1 cm), finely chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, finely chopped
|2 cups
|Vegetable stock
|1 Tbsp
|Plain unsweetened yoghurt
|½
|Cauliflower, separated into small florets
|1 Tbsp
|Grapeseed oil
|1 tsp
|Garam masala
|1 tsp
|Black mustard seeds
|1 handful
|Slivered almonds, to serve
|1 handful
|Fresh coriander, to serve
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C. Rinse the lentils to remove any grit, then put in an oven-proof dish.
- Heat a fry pan, add the oil, then the cumin and onion - fry until soft, then add the ginger and garlic. Add to the lentils with the stock and yoghurt. Stir and bake for 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, prepare the cauliflower. Heat a pan, add the oil, garam masala and mustard seeds. When the seeds begin to pop add the cauliflower and stir. Cover for 5 minutes then uncover and stir for another few minutes, until soft.
Serve with spoonfuls of the baked lentils.
