Spinach frittata
( SERVES 4 )
Also known as crustless quiche, frittata can be rounded out with a crisp salad and some crusty bread. This one is vegetarian friendly
Ingredients
|8 bunches
|Spinach, approximately 350g bag
|25 g
|Butter
|1 small
|Onion, finely chopped
|2
|Eggs
|1 cup
|Milk
|¾ cup
|Grated cheese, tasty cheddar
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley and chives
|1
|Lemon, zest of
|4
|Tomatoes, ripe, seeded and chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Breadcrumbs, made from stale bread
|1 Tbsp
|Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 20cm baking dish. (Choose a ceramic or pyrex ovenproof dish so the frittata cooks evenly.)
- Remove the stems from the spinach and wash the leaves well. Heat a medium-sized frying pan, and add the spinach with just the water that is clinging to its leaves and cook over a medium heat, stirring, until the spinach has wilted, about 60-90 seconds. Cook the spinach in batches to prevent overcooking. Set spinach aside in a colander to drain well.
- In the spinach pan, melt the butter over a low heat, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, until soft.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, cheese, herbs and lemon zest. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Squeeze any excess moisture from the wilted spinach and chop coarsely. Add to the egg mixture with the onion and tomatoes.
- Pour into the prepared dish. Combine the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese and sprinkle over the top.
- Cook for 20-25 minutes until golden and just set. Leave for 10 minutes before serving.
Make a change
- Use a 350g packet of frozen spinach leaves. Thaw and drain well, then place spinach in a frying pan with a knob of butter and dry off over a high heat.
- Fresh dill is a delicious addition or use 2 tsp chopped fennel fronds.
- Don’t omit the lemon zest, it’s the secret ingredient that adds a really fresh flavour.
