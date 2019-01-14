Chicken with ginger rice and Asian greens
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Fiona Anderson
Chicken with ginger rice and Asian greens is essentially another one-pan-wonder with greens simply added on the side. Fresh ginger gives the rice a real kick and brings a beautiful heat to the dish. Effortless and delicious!
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat oven to 200C. Heat peanut oil in a large oven-proof frying pan over a high heat. Lightly season chicken thighs with a little salt and pepper and place, skin-side down, in pan. Cook until nicely coloured. Remove chicken from pan, roughly chop into 2cm pieces and set aside.
- Add garlic and ginger to the same pan and sweat without colour for 1 minute. Add jasmine rice and chicken and stir through ginger and garlic for a further minute before adding enough water to cover the rice and chicken by 1cm. Sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt and pepper and place into oven. Cook for 15 minutes or until rice is just cooked and water is completely absorbed.
- Remove pan from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before serving.
- Bring a medium sized pot of water to the boil and blanch Asian greens for 30 seconds before draining and serving with the chicken and rice.
Comments
