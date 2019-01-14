Vin chaud
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Tamara West
The time is right for mulled wines, decadent hot chocolates, special coffees and restorative lemon honey drinks. Warren Elwin makes them hot and French.
Ingredients
|1 bottle
|Red wine
|1 cup
|Port
|1 Tbsp
|Sugar
|1
|Star anise
|3
|Cloves
|2
|Cardamom pods
|1 piece
|Cinnamon, use a small piece
|5
|Peppercorns, whole, ligthly crushed
|1
|Orange, freshly zested
|1
|Lemon, freshly zested
Directions
- To a saucepan add red wine (don't waste the good stuff), port, sugar, star anise, cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, peppercorns and the lemon and orange zest.
- Gently heat until just simmering and strain to serve. If you can make it in advance, turn off the heat and leave to mull for the flavours to develop. Re-heat to serve.
