Coconut scented oven roasted pears
( SERVES 4 )
Leave the skin on the pears to benefit from the nutrition that can be found just underneath. Use a virgin coconut oil for best results.
Ingredients
|4
|Pears, large and ripe, I used beurre bosc pears
|2 Tbsp
|Liquid honey
|2 Tbsp
|Coconut oil
|1
|Vanilla bean, split open
|1
|Orange, freshly zested
|4 servings
|Yoghurt
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Line a shallow roasting dish with baking paper.
- Place honey and coconut oil in a small saucepan and melt over a low heat.
- Halve pears and remove core (if wished). Place halved pears cut side down on the prepared tray with vanilla bean.
- Drizzle pears with honey and coconut oil, cover with baking paper and foil and place in the oven to roast for 25 minutes.
- Remove pears from oven and remove paper. Turn pears over and baste. Return to oven for a further 20 minutes until the pears are soft and the flesh translucent.
- Grate over zest of orange and serve warm with thick yoghurt.
