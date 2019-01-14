Chai-spiced almond milk
( SERVES 4 )
As the weather starts to cool and rain becomes more frequent, ginger is a lovely addition to your breakfast, lunch, evening meal or simply in a beautiful spiced and warming drink. Its pungent flavour certainly divides people but its health benefits are impressive. Its slightly sweet and spicy flavour lends itself to a wide range of ingredients from sweet to savoury, in both sauces and baking. Read more about ginger from Dr Libby.
Ingredients
|1
|Cinnamon stick
|4
|Cardamom pods, crushed
|3
|Peppercorns
|10
|Coriander seeds
|1
|Star anise pod
|5
|Cloves
|½ tsp
|Turmeric
|½ tsp
|Nutmeg
|1 knob
|Ginger
|2 cups
|Almond milk
|¼ tsp
|Vanilla paste, optional
|1 dash
|Honey, or maple syrup
Directions
- Add all spices to a small saucepan with 2 cups of almond milk. Bring to a low boil to allow the spices to start to infuse. Turn off the heat and cover, leaving overnight.
- Strain the spice mix to remove the spices and return the liquid to the saucepan over a low heat, adding the vanilla paste and honey. Serve warm.
