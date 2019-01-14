Orange, date, coconut, seed and honey balls
( MAKES 12 )
Photo by Tamara West
This recipe uses natural sugars from dates and honey to achieve something delicious that will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Ingredients
|⅔ cup
|Almonds, raw
|⅔ cup
|Medjool dates, pitted
|4 Tbsp
|Pumpkin seeds, toasted
|2 Tbsp
|Sunflower seeds, toasted
|½ cup
|Coconut threads
|¼ cup
|Sesame seeds, toasted
|4 Tbsp
|Macadamia nuts, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Honey
|2
|Oranges, zested and juiced (about 1/4 cup)
|1 to dust
|Cocoa powder, or finely chopped pistachio nuts, sesame seeds or coconut
Directions
- Place all ingredients except cocoa powder (or other coating of choice) in a food processor and blend until a chunky paste forms.
- Roll into small balls, about 3cm in diameter.
- Roll in cocoa, pistachios, sesame seeds or coconut if desired.
- Store in an airtight container. They will keep for several days.
Comments
amyarpadded 864 days ago
Het a ? Can these balls be made 1week before xmas and kept in airtight container and how long will they last before they go off will it be 2-3 weeks if not whats best way to store to have people keep for extra week or 2??
Bite_teamadded 1254 days ago
Yes, you could freeze them. You can even eat them frozen. They will be more chewy that way.
snomethingadded 1258 days ago
Hello<br>Am I able to freeze these so that I may do head for Xmas<br>Snomething
