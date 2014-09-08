After catching a few 30cm plus choice snapper or picking up a few fresh already trimmed fillets from spot xyz, try dipping them into this super easy beer batter? Have everything ready laid out to go before mixing the batter, the fresher the batter the crispier the result!

For 4 fish fillets

1½ cups self-raising flour

1 tsp salt

1 whole egg

330ml very cold beer

Step-by-step instructions

Step 1: Place the self-raising flour and salt in a bowl.

Step 2: In a separate bowl whisk the egg until fluffy.

Step 3: Make a well in the centre of the flour and pour in the egg.

Step 4: Pour over the beer

Step 5: Whisk until a smooth batter forms.

Step 6: To cook your fish – have your oil at a temperature of 180C. Dip fish fillets one at a time into some flour, shake off excess.

Step 7: Dip fillet into the batter. Carefully lower it into the hot oil, drag it backwards and forwards for a few seconds before letting it go, this will help to seal the batter.