Winter entertaining with Michael Van de Elzen
Michael Van de Elzen is one of New Zealand’s most loved chefs having starred on a number of television shows. Michael is passionate about healthy food, particularly now he and his family are living on a life-style block out west Auckland. Look out for his Good From Scratch logo which guarantees products that are healthy and his recipes that are healthy, convenient and quick to prepare.
Michael says:
- Preparation is key! The more you can prepare ahead of time the better; That way you won’t spend the whole time in the kitchen and you’ll be able to actually catch up with your guests.
- If you’re hosting a sit down dinner, try serving dishes family-style instead of plating each course up for individual guests. It saves both time and the washing up after!
- Dishes that guests can nibble at and you can keep rolling out are perfect to keep everyone fed if you have a group. These ribs are a perfect example – you can prepare the rub and glaze ahead of time and then cook in batches as required.
- Whilst cooking cucumber is a bit different, I served this salad with some woodfired squid when I was working in London and it was a real hit! You could also try it with some freshly smoked fish to cut down on time.
- Having multiple salads are a great way to feed big groups, especially if you’re travelling. You can prepare the salad and dressing separately, then combine them just before serving. Salads are also a great way to make sure all dietary requirements are catered for; they’re easy to tweak to suit vegans, vegetarians, gluten free and dairy free diets.
- By making a dish like this for dessert, it gives you a reason to get the kids into the kitchen and involved. It doesn’t really need to look beautiful and perfect, but it tastes amazing.
