The humblest of baked goods is the most practical and versatile.



Gingerbread loaves

Warming spices make gingerbread ideal for this time of year. Ensure your ground ginger is nice and fresh.

Best eaten warm, but still delicious cold. Pretty cold the next day, cut in half lengthwise and toasted.

Make a change

Add a small, finely chopped and cooked onion to the mixture with the herbs and bacon.

Serve sliced and spread with butter, marinated buffalo cheese or soft goat’s cheese.

Serve alongside a bowl of steaming winter soup.

A very moist loaf, similar to a carrot cake in flavour and texture. This loaf has a dark outer crust and will rise well.

Kathy’s baking tips:

Lightly grease your loaf tin by brushing with softened butter. Line with baking paper, leaving excess paper to hang over the sides to help you lift out the baked loaf.



Loaves are usually baked at 180C and less to prevent them browning too quickly. Place the oven rack just below the centre of the oven. Try not to over-mix the ingredients — the result will be a loaf that peaks in the centre and can be a bit tough and chewy.



Turn a loaf halfway through baking so that it bakes evenly.



Testing if a loaf is baked to perfection — use your senses, the kitchen should smell of baked goodness. Touch the top of the loaf to test whether it is springy to the touch. Often the loaf will have shrunk away a little from the sides of the tin. If in doubt, my final test is to insert a fine skewer in the centre of the loaf.



To butter or not to butter slices of a loaf? No question, always butter! Use softened butter to help with spreading.



Loaves generally freeze well — make two and freeze one.