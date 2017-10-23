Use these recipes to chop and change between whatever types of leftovers you might have.

Dinner tonight: Roast chicken

There is always a surprising amount of leftover meat on a roast chook. Use a fork to scratch away at the carcass and this will produce a good yield of meat. Large tortillas are the ideal edible envelope to wrap up any healthy combination of goodies.

I particularly like the mix of crunchy raw vegetables — carrot, peppers, cucumber, avocado — with cooked, chopped-up leftover roast potatoes, pumpkin, kumara or corn kernels. Finish your wrap with some lettuce, any type of cheese and don’t forget a good dose of sauce — mayo, aioli, relish, pickle or hummus. Get the recipe

Dinner tonight: Steak

A tasty little homemade lunch can often cause a bit of office jealously — but that’s ok. This super-healthy lunch combination using leftover steak from the weekend is a great way give you the energy to get you through Monday afternoon.

Using couscous as a base gives the flexibility of being able to put just about anything into the salad. Use your favourite nuts, seeds, fresh herbs and/or spices to give this salad your own unique flavour. Get the recipe

Dinner tonight: Sausages

The French were on to it when they invented the baguette, the perfect lunch vehicle with its crunchy crust. Filling "passengers" may include absolutely anything — but for me cold meats always take the driver’s seat. Thick slices of saussies from the barbecue are superb in this gourmet filled baguette — and even better with your favourite pickle or relish. Get the recipe