As the weather starts to cool and rain becomes more frequent, ginger is a lovely addition to your breakfast, lunch, evening meal or simply in a beautiful spiced and warming drink. Its pungent flavour certainly divides people but its health benefits are impressive. Its slightly sweet and spicy flavour lends itself to a wide range of ingredients from sweet to savoury, in both sauces and baking.

Traditionally ginger has been used to alleviate symptoms of gastrointestinal distress and nausea. Ginger is also believed to have anti-inflammatory properties due to its antioxidant capacity. Ginger is part of the botanical family that includes cardamom, turmeric and galangal, which are all considered hearty, warming spices but also wonderful anti- inflammatory agents. Including ginger as a tea during the winter months is a great way to support your immune system and keep warm.

Ginger is a delicious addition to Asian inspired stir-fries, green vegetables and fruit crumbles to name a few. It’s especially delicious in warming drinks, such as this chai-spiced almond milk.