The sweet, tangy flavour of a lemon works in both sweet and savoury dishes and even just a squeeze can bring all of the flavours in a dish to life. A good cook will always have a few lemons on hand. Here are 10 great ways to indulge in the winter lemon abundance.

1. Get baking

Lemons bring just the right amount of sweetness and tart to baking. Create delicious loaves, muffins, biscuits, slices and cakes and, in some instances, you can take things up a notch with a drizzle of lemon syrup or a sprinkling of zest.

2. Tart it up

Sweet pastry and a creamy, citrusy filling come together to make lemon tart - a dessert-lovers delight. There are many variations of this classic dessert and Peter Gordon has some tips on how to achieve the perfect lemon tart filling.

3. Hot puddings

Infusing winter puds with the tangy flavour of lemons cuts through the richness and gets tastebuds tingling with anticipation.

4. Make marmalade

Peter Gordon recommends making a lemon marmalade with any excess lemons. Like other citrus favourites (orange and grapefruit), lemon marmalade can be used in a variety of baking recipes such as steamed puddings and cakes, although nothing beats a slather on hot-buttered toast or scones.

5. Bottle them up

Bottling allows you to enjoy lemons well beyond their season. It's a simple and satisfying process. Jo Elwin has perfected the art of preserving lemons, and Peter Gordon has some handy tips to add. Angela Casley's recipe for pickled lemon lamb tackles the process also.

6. Curd, and 3 ways to enjoy it

Making your own homemade lemon curd is easy and cost-effective. You'll get the best results by taking Nigel Slater's advice and using top quality ingredients... fresh butter, organic free-range eggs and juicy lemons from the tree.

7. Cool treats

No need for fancy ice-cream machines with these three quick and simple frozen lemony desserts.

8. Drink it up

Lemons are nutritional powerhouses and a great way to enjoy them is as a quenching drink. The kids will enjoy homemade lemonade, or make classic lemon cordial. If you're in need of an immunity boost, Warren Elwin's therapeutic lemon-aid will help you sleep better, flush out toxins and improve your general wellbeing. For cocktail hour try homemade limoncello.

9. Pair it with chicken

10. Oils and dressings

Lemon juice delivers the acidic component to citrus vinaigrettes commonly used to dress a green or tomato salad, as well as seafood. Drizzle an easy lemon mayonnaise over fish, potatoes or eggs for a little creaminess. Aaron Brunet's cashew aioli dip (served with baked parsnips in this recipe), is a refreshing contrast to dairy-based dips, and here's a simple way to make lemon-infused olve oil