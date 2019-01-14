Quiche and frittata recipes

A quiche is made with eggs and cream combined into a custard base to produce a creamy filling that's poured into a blind-baked pastry crust and baked. A frittata is mainly egg, with little or no cream or milk, and is crustless. It's cooked on the stove-top and finished in the oven. Differences aside, they're both egg-based dishes suitable for any meal of the day and can include ingredients you have on hand like meat, chicken, cheese and vegetabes. Versatile, cost-effective and easy to make, they're fa family-friendly dish for the weeknight meal and leftovers make good lunchbox fillers the next day.