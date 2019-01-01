Tomato and radish salad with yoghurt and coriander oil
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Fiona Andersen
A tomato, in season, is packed with flavour and nutrients, so if you like your food fresh, keep your tomatoes raw and enjoy all the benefits. This tomato and radish salad finished with yoghurt and coriander oil is a delicious meal in itself or a perfect side to any barbecue gathering.
Ingredients
|2 punnets
|Cherry tomatoes, ripe, halved.
|2 bunches
|Radishes, French breakfast variety, sliced into rounds
|¼
|Small red onion, finely sliced
|½ cup
|Mint leaves, picked
|2 cups
|Coriander, picked
|½ cup
|Natural yoghurt
|½ tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 tsp
|Sumac powder
|¼ clove
|Garlic
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
Directions
- Place the tomatoes, radishes, onion, mint and half of the coriander into a bowl with the yoghurt and spices. Season to taste with a little salt and pepper and gently toss ingredients to combine.
- Place remaining coriander and garlic into a mortar with a little salt and grind to a paste. Add olive oil to the paste and muddle together.
- Arrange salad on your serving dish and drizzle with the coriander oil. Serve immediately.
