Watermelon and rockmelon with iced raspberries and Greek yoghurt
( SERVES 4 )
You'll find all the flavours of summer in this colourful dessert.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Icing sugar
|1½ cups
|Raspberries
|½ cup
|Ice, crushed
|½ small
|Watermelon
|1
|Rock melon
|1 to serve
|Greek yoghurt
|1
|Fresh mint
Directions
- Combine the raspberries, icing sugar and ice and put in the freezer while preparing the melons.
- De-seed melons and remove skin. Cube and arrange on serving plates.
- Remove raspberries from the freezer, lightly break up and spoon over the melon. Serve with dollops of yoghurt and garnish with mint leaves.
