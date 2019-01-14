Grilled white peaches with prosciutto and blue cheese
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Kieran Scott
Kyle Street, head chef at Depot Eatery & Oyster Bar, is an avid lover of street food and a prodigy of Al Brown. He takes a playful approach to cooking, for him it is all about provenance, big flavours and most importantly respecting his ingredients. This recipe, one of his signature dishes, is a great one for the barbecue. As Kyle says, all the hard work here has been done already by the fruit pickers, cheesemakers and nut crackers of the country.
Ingredients
|100 g
|Blue cheese
|4
|White peaches, ripe
|1 handful
|Rocket
|150 g
|Prosciutto
|1 serving
|Vincotto, to drizzle
|1 serving
|Macadamia nut oil, or light olive oil, to drizzle
Sweet & salty nuts
|1 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Sea salt
|2 Tbsp
|Water, boiling
|80 g
|Macadamia nuts, halved
Directions
- Cut each peach into 6 even pieces. Toss with a little oil and season lightly.
- Grill until charred and softened (the more ripe your peaches the less time they need to cook).
- Lay out the prosciutto on a plate, top with the grilled peaches and crumble over your blue cheese and toasted nuts (see below). Scatter over the rocket and a good few cracks of black pepper.
- Finish with a generous drizzle of vincotto and macadamia nut oil.
Sweet and salty nuts
A great way to roast nuts is to make a sugar and salt solution with the ingredients listed above; the nuts will be glossy and beautifully seasoned. Try adding chilli or spices and using them in other recipes.
- Dissolve sea salt and caster sugar in boiling water.
- Toss nuts in solution, drain off excess solution and transfer the nuts to a baking tray.
- Bake at 180C, tossing nuts until golden.
