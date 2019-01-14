Kyle Street, head chef at Depot Eatery & Oyster Bar, is an avid lover of street food and a prodigy of Al Brown. He takes a playful approach to cooking, for him it is all about provenance, big flavours and most importantly respecting his ingredients. This recipe, one of his signature dishes, is a great one for the barbecue. As Kyle says, all the hard work here has been done already by the fruit pickers, cheesemakers and nut crackers of the country.