Eggplant and mushroom pate
Photo by Tamara West
This vegetarian pate is perfect for serving with crackers, crostini or fresh bread for nibbles.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Shiitake mushrooms, or porcini mushrooms, dried
|2
|Eggplant
|1 splash
|Olive oil
|1 tsp
|Salt
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2
|Spring onions
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, grated
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 tsp
|Ground coriander
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|1 handful
|Coriander, chopped
|1 handful
|Parsley, chopped
|¼ cup
|Tahini
|1 serving
|Olive oil
Directions
- Soak shiitake or porcini mushrooms in water until soft. Squeeze all liquid from mushrooms and chop into a bowl.
- Brush eggplants with olive oil and roast in a hot oven until soft and easily pierced with a knife. Remove and cool.
- Cut in half, scoop out flesh and chop into a bowl. Add salt.
- Crush garlic and finely chop spring onions. Combine with mushrooms. Add grated fresh ginger, ground cumin, and ground coriander.
- Heat a little oil in a pan and cook mixture until it is soft and fragrant, about 8 minutes.
- Add the chopped eggplant, the zest and juice of the lemon and some freshly ground black pepper, and cook for a further 5 minutes. Remove to a bowl and set aside to cool.
- Add a handful of chopped fresh parsley and coriander and tahini. Whizz all in a food processor with enough olive oil to form a soft pate. Season and chill well before serving with an extra drizzle of olive oil.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/7048/Eggplant-and-mushroom-pate/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
JoannaHelenadded 2025 days ago
This sounds amazing! However I only cook and eat for one, so would like it to last a while (also considering the time it may take to make, and the fact I don't want to be living off the stuff for a whole week following)...<br><br>How long should this last for in the fridge? Do you think it is viable to put it in a jar when still hot and seal it? <br><br>Thanks
Join the conversation