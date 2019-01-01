Whitebait fritter and snapper sandwich
This is serious decadence — two whitebait fritters with a piece of fresh sauteed snapper sandwiched between, and a deliciously rich caper and egg mayonnaise to bring it together.
Ingredients
|4 Tbsp
|Self raising flour
|2
|Eggs
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 pinch
|White pepper
|500 g
|Whitebait
|1 knob
|Butter
|6
|Snapper fillets, portions
|1 splash
|Canola oil
|1 to serve
|Lemon
|1 to spread
|Caper and egg mayonnaise, see recipe below
|1 bunch
|Rocket leaves, to serve
Caper and egg mayonnaise
|¼ cup
|Capers, roughly chopped
|1½ cups
|Mayonnaise
|2
|Eggs, hard boiled and roughly chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Parsley, finely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Red onions, diced
|1 squeeze
|Lemon
Directions
- Stir together all ingredients for caper and egg mayonnaise and set aside until needed.
- Make whitebait fritters. Place the eggs, flour and salt and pepper in a bowl. Whisk for a minute until combined. Pour in the whitebait and gently mix through. Set aside.
- Heat oven to 100C.
- Heat a skillet, frying pan or barbecue flat top to a medium heat. Spread a little butter around the hot surface. Now spoon the whitebait mix on to the heated surface in a “bun” size of your choice.
- Cook until slightly golden on one side, then turn and finish the other side (about two minutes in total). Keep the cooked fritters warm in the oven while you finish the rest of the batch.
- Heat a skillet or frying pan over high heat and season the snapper fillets with flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Add a little oil and then add the snapper portions. Cook for two to three minutes on each side until golden and just cooked through. Remove from the heat.
- Construct your “sandwich” in this order: whitebait fritter, snapper fillet, squeeze of lemon juice, some rocket leaves, caper and egg mayo and another whitebait fritter. Eat and feel like a king or queen.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/6973/Whitebait-fritter-and-snapper-sandwich/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
