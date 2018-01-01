Asparagus, rice flour-fried tofu and cashew mint sauce
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Ingredients
|16
|Asparagus spears
|2 Tbsp
|Peanut oil
|2 Tbsp
|Rice bran oil
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|½ cup
|Rice flour
|200 g
|Tofu
Cashew mint sauce
|1 cup
|Cashew nuts, toasted
|1 cup
|Mint leaves
|2 tsp
|Palm sugar
|2 tsp
|Fish sauce
|1 tsp
|Chilli sauce
|¼ cup
|Lime juice, fresh
|4 slices
|Limes, to serve
Directions
- Trim the asparagus. Heat a grill or frypan and add the peanut and rice bran oil.
- Add the garlic then the asparagus. Cook for 3 minutes, tossing occasionally. Season with salt and set aside.
- Pour the rice flour on a plate. Slice the tofu and dust with the flour on all sides. Return to the pan in batches and fry until golden.
- To make the sauce, pound all the ingredients in a mortar and pestle or use a food processor. Blend until combined but still retaining a rough texture.
- Serve the asparagus with the tofu and spoon over the cashew mint sauce. Offer lime or lemon wedges when serving.
