Cavolo nero slaw baguettes with ham
( SERVES 4 )
Mustard
|1 Tbsp
|Black mustard seeds
|1 Tbsp
|Yellow mustard seeds
|200 g
|Dried apricots, soaked in boiling water then finely sliced
|½ cup
|White wine vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Whisky
|1 tsp
|Salt
|¼ cup
|Brown sugar
Aioli
|½ tsp
|Salt
|3
|Garlic cloves, peeled
|¼ tsp
|Sugar
|3
|Eggs, yolks
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 Tbsp
|Dijon mustard
|500 ml
|Olive oil
Cavolo nero sauce
|1
|Red onion, halved and finely sliced
|¾ cup
|Red cabbage, finely sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Wine vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh parsley, finely chopped
|1 tsp
|Brown sugar
|1 cup
|Cavolo nero, finely sliced
|¼ cup
|Celery, finely sliced
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 to taste
|Freshly ground black pepper
|3 pieces
|Champagne ham, thick slices
|1
|Baguette, perfectly crusty
|1 to serve
|Butter, sdoftened
Directions
- To make the mustard, combine the seeds with the apricots, vinegar, whisky, sugar and salt. Leave to sit for at least 24 hours, and longer if possible.
- To make the aioli, pulse the garlic cloves in a food processor with the salt, sugar, egg yolks and lemon. Process for 1 minute, then add the mustard.
- Slowly drizzle in the olive oil until the aioli is creamy and rich.
- Combine the slaw ingredients, leave for 5 minutes for the flavours to develop.
Slice the baguette, spread with butter, then add the ham, mustard, cavalo nero slaw and aioli.
