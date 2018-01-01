Simple Christmas fruit mince
Ready in 15 minutes, plus maturing time in fridge. The best way to make this fruit mince is to buy the exact quantities below in the bulk bins at the supermarket using their scales.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Sultanas
|250 g
|Raisins
|250 g
|Currants
|125 g
|Dried apricots, chopped
|140 g
|Hazelnuts
|140 g
|Brazil nuts, chopped
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|50 g
|Mixed peel, candied, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Ground cinnamon
|1 Tbsp
|Mixed spice
|1
|Lemon, grated rind and juice
|1
|Orange, grated rind only
|½ cup
|Brandy
|½ cup
|Cointreau
|150 g
|Butter, melted
Directions
- Place all ingredients into a large bowl, stir, and mix well.
- Transfer mixture into an airtight container.
- Keep in fridge. Stir every day for a week. This will be perfect for Christmas Day. Add more brandy if desired.
Note
Just before using, place the amount of mince you need in a small bowl and add freshly grated apple. Even pureed banana can be added to give extra fruity vivacity to the mix.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/389/Simple-Christmas-fruit-mince/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation