Gingerbread cut-out cookies
( MAKES 24 )
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|½ cup
|Brown sugar, firmly packed
|1 large
|Egg
|½ cup
|Treacle
|3 cups
|Flour
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|¼ tsp
|Baking powder
|2 tsp
|Ground ginger
|2 tsp
|Cinnamon
|¼ tsp
|Ground cloves
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|1 handful
|Lollies, to decorate
|½ cup
|Icing sugar
Directions
- Place butter and sugar in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer until pale and creamy. Beat in egg, then beat in treacle.
- Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, spices and salt. Add sifted dry ingredients to the creamed mixture in three parts, beating gently to combine into a cookie dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for 1 hour.
- Heat oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with non-stick baking paper. Roll out dough to 1/2 cm thick and cut out cookies with a gingerbread man cutter. Place cookies on baking trays and bake for 10 to 12 minutes until firm and golden.
- Remove to a wire rack to cool. Decorate with lollies, adhered to the biscuits with dots of icing. To make, mix 1/2 cup icing sugar with 11/2 tsp water.
Tip: This dough is ideal for cookie cutters because it holds its shape well. Combine scraps of cookie dough and re-roll to make extra cookies.
Comments
yum
yum
I luuuuuuuv ginger things mmmmmmmm yuuuuum :)
This is awesome hahahaha:P
