White Christmas
Ingredients
|2½ cups
|Rice bubbles
|1 cup
|Coconut
|¾ cup
|Icing sugar
|1 cup
|Milk powder
|1 cup
|Glace cherries
|½ cup
|Currants
|250 g
|Vegetable shortening
Directions
- Combine all ingredients except vegetable shortening.
- Melt vegetable shortening over a low heat and stir into the dry ingredients. Press mixture into a baking-paper-lined 20cm square slice pan.
- Refrigerate until set and then cut into squares.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/2909/White-Christmas/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation