Smoked salmon and creme fraiche tart
Quiche is an easy dish which can be served hot or cold. This smoked salmon and creme fraiche tart is a taste sensation!
Ingredients
|3
|Eggs
|275 g
|Shortcrust pastry
|1 to taste
|Salt & freshly ground pepper
|3 cups
|Baby spinach
|200 g
|Smoked salmon
|1
|Lemon
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|¼ cup
|Capers
|2 Tbsp
|Creme fraiche
Directions
- Line a 20cm spring form pan with pastry and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 200 degC. Prick pastry with a fork, then line with baking paper and cover with blind baking weights or dried beans or rice. Bake for 15 mins. Remove weights and cook pastry case for a further 5 minutes. Turn down oven temperature to 180 degC.
- Lightly whisk eggs and creme fraiche together and then season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Remove any long stems from the spinach leaves and place leaves in cooked pastry shell.
- Flake salmon, discarding the skin, and add to the spinach.
- Pour egg and creme fraiche mixture and sprinkle with lemon rind.
- Bake for 30 minutes or until filling is just set.
- Heat oil in a small frying pan and, when hot, add capers and fry for a few seconds until they start to sizzle. Serve tart topped with crisp capers.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/2383/Smoked-salmon-and-creme-fraiche-tart/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
