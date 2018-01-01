Frozen lemon cheesecake
This tart cheesecake is easy to make and will be a hit with the whole family.
Ingredients
|75 g
|Butter
|250 g
|Malt biscuits, or plain sweet biscuits
|393 g
|Sweetened condensed milk
|500 g
|Cream cheese
|2 tsp
|Lemons, zest of
|½ cup
|Lemon juice
Directions
- Place melted butter and biscuits in a food processor and pulse to a crumb consistency.
- Press crumbs over the base and sides of a 24cm fluted flan pan. It will be easier to serve if it has a removable base.
- Place condensed milk, cream cheese, lemon rind and lemon juice in a food processor and pulse until smooth.
- Pour mixture over the biscuit base and freeze until set.
Comments
MareeAguttersadded 651 days ago
My secret's out! This is my own recipe I use, that I made up myself years ago as I didn't have a lemon cheese cake recipe, and I've been making it for years. I don't freeze it though and use more lemon than stated here. I usually just mix in by hand and it does take a lot of mixing. I have adapted and evolved it over the years to suit - ie if I wanted more volume and no cream cheese I've added a tub of sour cream as well, which counteracts the sweetness of the condensed milk. Variations I've done are adding passionfruit syrup as well, or using of round wine and Krispie biscuits and/or dessicated coconut for the base. I usually now add cocoa powder to make it a chocolate base.
BarryRadded 654 days ago
To Mizred - I don't have a food processor either so this is what you need to do.<br>1. Beat the cream cheese until soft<br>2. Add the sweetened condensed milk a little at a time, beating the mixture until <br> smooth each time<br>3. then add the lemon juice and zest.
Linda49added 659 days ago
Do you eat it straight from the freezer or do you let it thaw for a while?
Bite_teamadded 650 days ago
It would be best to let the cheesecake sit for around 10-15 minutes after it comes out of the freezer before serving. That said, the longer it is in the freezer the harder it will get. Hope you enjoy it.
AnaHalladded 868 days ago
Really enjoyed this cheese cake I used my electric beater and it was pretty smooth.
