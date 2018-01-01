Cherry clafoutis
( SERVES 4 )
Chef Mark Gregory has been making this dessert for nearly 25 years. This one is amazing – less flour and a hint of brandy.
Clafoutis
|3
|Free-range eggs
|⅓ cup
|Caster sugar, plus extra for dusting
|4 Tbsp
|Plain flour
|200 ml
|Creme fraiche, or cream
|100 ml
|Milk
|1 tsp
|Lemon zest
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 Tbsp
|Brandy, optional
|1 cup
|Cherries, stoned fresh or drained canned
Cream
|150 ml
|Cream
|2 Tbsp
|Icing sugar, or caster sugar
|1
|Vanilla pod, seeds only
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place the eggs and sugar in a large bowl and mix together. Sift over the flour and whisk well. Stir in crème fraîche or cream, milk, zest, salt and brandy. Rest for 10 minutes.
- Lightly butter a large baking dish and sprinkle with sugar to coat. Scatter the cherries in the dish, then pour in the batter.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes. If it is too soft in the centre, bake for a further 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool a little before serving.
- Whip together the cream, sugar and vanilla seeds to soft peaks. Spoon over the clafoutis.
Cook's tip
With no affordable fresh cherries available in June, we made this recipe with a can of pitted black cherries – with delicious results.
