Peanut butter and apricot bars
( MAKES 12 bars )
These beaut bars are perfect for school lunch boxes and being homemade, they have no additives or preservatives.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Peanut butter, crunchy
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|1
|Egg
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
|2 cups
|Muesli, natural
|1 cup
|Self raising flour
|100 g
|Dried apricots, chopped
|125 g
|White chocolate, chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C. Soften butter and beat in peanut butter. sugar, brown sugar, egg and vanilla essence.
- Add muesli, flour, apricots and chocolate, and mix well.
- Line a 27 x 18cm pan with baking paper. Press mixture evenly into the pan.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Once out of the oven, mark into 12 bars and leave to cool in the pan for 5 minutes before placing bars on a cake rack to cool completely.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/2123/Peanut-butter-and-apricot-bars/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
