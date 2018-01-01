Mussels with garlic butter & parsley crumbs
( SERVES 4 )
Make sure to serve these as soon as they are off the grill to retain freshness.
Ingredients
|3 slices
|Bread, toasted
|25
|Mussels
|½ cup
|Parsley stalks, leaves, chopped
|3 cloves
|Garlic
|1
|Lemon, finely grated rind
|½ tsp
|Salt
|75 g
|Butter
Directions
- Scrub mussels and remove the beards. Place in a large saucepan with ¼ cup water and cover.
- Place pan over a moderate heat and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, shaking at times, until mussels have opened. Discard any that stay closed.
- Place bread, parsley and lemon rind in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until crumbs.
- Finely chop garlic with salt and mix with butter.
- Halve mussel shells and dislodge mussels. Place a mussel back into a single shell and arrange in a single layer in a large oven dish.
- Dot mussels generously with garlic butter and then sprinkle over crumbs.
- Place mussels under a hot grill and cook until crumbs are golden and butter bubbling. Serve at once.
