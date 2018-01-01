Chunky vegetable paella
( SERVES 6 )
Try serving your paella with a large dollop of very garlicky aioli and some finely chopped parsley. Vary your vegetables to suit the seasons, but remember to add quick-cooking vegetables later.
Ingredients
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|1 pinch
|Saffron threads
|1
|Onion
|3 cloves
|Garlic
|1
|Yellow capsicum
|1
|Red capsicum
|1
|Eggplant
|2 tsp
|Paprika
|½ tsp
|Salt
|2 cups
|Arborio rice
|400 g
|Chopped tomatoes
|1½ Ltr
|Vegetable stock
|125 g
|Mushrooms
|125 g
|Green beans
Directions
- Place the saffron in 3 tablespoons of warm water and set aside.
- In a large frying pan, heat the oil and fry the sliced onion, crushed garlic, chopped capsicums and eggplant for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle in the paprika and salt and stir again.
- Mix in the rice, then pour in the heated stock, tomatoes, saffron, mushrooms and beans.
- Bring to the boil then simmer for 20 minutes on a low heat until the rice is just tender to the bite, stirring occasionally.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/1855/Chunky-vegetable-paella/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation