Antipasto with summer herb pesto and tapenade
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Pesto
|2 cups
|Fresh herbs, mixed basil, mint, parsley and coriander
|¾ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|4 Tbsp
|Pine nuts, lightly toasted, crushed
|3
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|1 to taste
|Salt
|80 g
|Parmesan cheese, (freshly grated)
Tapenade
|1 cup
|Black olives, stoned and chopped- don't use the tinned sliced variety that taste like plastic
|2 cloves
|Minced garlic
|2 tsp
|Capers
|2
|Anchovies
|¼ cup
|Fresh parsley, chopped
|1
|Lemon, juice of
|½ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 to taste
|Ground black pepper
Directions
- To make the pesto, using either a food processor or a mortar and pestle, roughly chop the herbs then blend with the oil, pine nuts and garlic. If using a food processor, stop pulsing once or twice to scrape down the sides and give the ingredients a stir.
- Add salt to taste then stir through the parmesan and spoon into a jar. Cover with a thin film of olive oil and refrigerate until needed.
- To make the tapenade, roughly chop the olives and add to a food processor with the garlic, anchovies, capers, parsley and lemon. Blend to combine, again stopping to scrape down the sides.
- Continue blending while adding the oil then taste for seasoning. Spoon into a jar and cover with a thin film of olive oil before refrigerating.
