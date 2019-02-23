Zucchini, chickpea & feta fritters
( MAKES 10 FRITTERS )
Fritters
|250 g
|Tin chickpeas
|2
|Zucchini
|1
|Spring onion, thinly sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh parsley, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh mint, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh dill, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh chives, chopped
|1 clove
|Garlic, minced
|40 g
|Parmesan cheese
|2
|Eggs
|¼ cup
|Flour
|100 g
|Feta, cubed
|1 dash
|Sea salt
|1 dash
|Cracked pepper
Zingy mayo
|⅔ cup
|Best Foods Mayonnaise
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh chives, chopped
|1 clove
|Garlic, minced
|½
|Lemon, zest and juice
Directions
- Drain chickpeas and place in a large bowl. Use the back of a fork to roughly mash chickpeas. Grate zucchinis and squeeze to release any liquid. Add to chickpeas along with fresh herbs, garlic, parmesan, egg and flour. Mix well to combine. Add feta and season with salt and pepper. Gently combine as to not break up the cubes of feta.
- Bring a barbecue flat grill plate to a medium heat and drizzle with olive oil. Once hot, place large spoonful’s of mixture onto the grill plate and gently push down with the back of a spoon. Fry for 2 - 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
- In a large bowl, combine zingy mayo ingredients. Serve alongside fritters.
