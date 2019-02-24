Pizza with pickled onions, prosciutto, parmesan
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Vanessa Lewis
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|12
|Pickled onions, sliced
|150 g
|Prosciutto
|1 handful
|Rocket leaves, to serve
Pizza dough
|2 tsp
|Dried yeast
|1 pinch
|Sugar
|2 cups
|Flour
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1 serving
|Cornmeal, or fine semolia for dusting
Directions
- For the pizza dough, place yeast, sugar, 2 tablespoons of the flour and 1/3 cup warm water in a large bowl, mix to combine, and set aside in a warm place until bubbling (about 20 minutes).
- Using a wooden spoon, stir in the remaining flour, 1⁄2 cup warm water, oil and salt (you may need a little more water).
- Tip out onto a floured bench and knead for about 7 minutes until silky smooth. Wash and oil the bowl, then place dough in and turn it over so oiled side is facing up.
- Cover with plastic wrap and leave in a warm place until doubled in size (1–2 hours).
- Preheat a pizza stone on the hottest oven setting for at least 20 minutes.
- Punch dough down and divide into 2.
- Roll out on a floured board to very thin 30cm-diameter rounds.
- Coat a flat metal tray with cornmeal or semolina, place one of the rounds of dough on the tray and drizzle over some olive oil then top with parmesan, pickled onions and prosciutto.
- Bake for about 12 minutes, then remove from the oven and top with rocket leaves to serve.
- Serve immediately. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
