Italian grilled chicken with lemon and herbs on orzo salad
( SERVES 4 )
Flattening boneless chicken breasts or thighs makes for much quicker cooking. You can use this technique and change out the marinade to make different salads. This one is light and aromatic with flavours of lemon, garlic, and Mediterranean herbs.
Ingredients
|6
|Boneless chicken thighs, or 4 single boneless chicken breasts
|¼ cup
|Lemon juice
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Chopped rosemary
|1 tsp
|Chopped oregano leaves
Orzo salad
Directions
- Place each chicken breast or thigh between sheets of baking paper and flatten to a thin schnitzel using a rolling pin or a heavy, flat implement.
- Combine all the remaining ingredients in a bowl, add the chicken and stir to coat, salt and pepper to taste. Marinate for at least 15 minutes or up to 4 hours in the fridge.
- Barbecue, pan-fry or grill for 3-4 minutes each side until chicken is golden and fully cooked through (there should be no pink meat).
- While chicken cooks, toss the salad ingredients together, reserving a little parmesan for garnish. Divide salad between serving bowls, slice chicken and arrange on top. Garnish with reserved parmesan.
