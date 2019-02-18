Last year I happened to be in one of the most beautiful villages in France, with sweeping views of rolling countryside, medieval castles and ancient battlements. I can’t remember its name but I do remember meeting an elderly woman who was selling jars of courgette and raspberry jam at her gate. Here’s a less French, low-sugar version using so-good-for-you chia seeds.

TIP: Use this as you would regular jam - slathered over toast, layered inside a sponge with lashings of whipped cream, or as a topping for Greek yoghurt.