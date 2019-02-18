Raspberry and courgette chia jam
( MAKES 1.5 CUPS )
Last year I happened to be in one of the most beautiful villages in France, with sweeping views of rolling countryside, medieval castles and ancient battlements. I can’t remember its name but I do remember meeting an elderly woman who was selling jars of courgette and raspberry jam at her gate. Here’s a less French, low-sugar version using so-good-for-you chia seeds.
TIP: Use this as you would regular jam - slathered over toast, layered inside a sponge with lashings of whipped cream, or as a topping for Greek yoghurt.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Raspberries, fresh or frozen
|2
|Courgettes, washed, ends removed, roughly diced
|2½ Tbsp
|Chia seeds
|1
|Lemon, Finely grated zest and juice
|2 Tbsp
|Sugar, or honey
|1 pinch
|Salt
Directions
- Put the raspberries and courgettes in a blender or food processor and whizz to rubble. Add all the remaining ingredients and whizz again to a puree (scraping down the sides of the machine as necessary). Scrape into a sterilised jar and cover tightly.
- Leave to set in the fridge for 30 minutes before using. Best used within seven days.
