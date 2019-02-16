Green power smoothie
( SERVES 2 )
The nutty creaminess of avocado softens out the strong flavour of kale in this power-packed smoothie. Serve over ice if desired.
Ingredients
|4
|Kale leaves, stems removed
|1
|Avocado, just-ripe
|1 small
|Banana, ripe
|½
|Apple, or 1 kiwifruit, peeled
|¼ cup
|Roasted almonds
|1 Tbsp
|Honey
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice, or lime juice
|2 cups
|Water
Directions
- Place kale in a large sieve, pour over boiling water to wilt, then rinse and squeeze dry.
- Place in a blender with all other ingredients and whizz until smooth.
