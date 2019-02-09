If you are looking for lighter, healthier meals, this one has your name on it. It makes a great lunch the next day, so make plenty. This recipe forms part of the February 11 meal planner.

Fresh, whole beetroot is plentiful at your local New World and a great source of Vitamins B, C and potassium. This abundant root vegetable is it’s available all year round, fresh and packaged. Try Leaderbrand’s vac-packed baby beets which are lovely, sweet and ready to eat and Pams canned beets are preservative free and an easy addition to any meal – just drain and go.