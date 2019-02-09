Steamed chicken with beetroot tabbouleh
( SERVES 4 )
If you are looking for lighter, healthier meals, this one has your name on it. It makes a great lunch the next day, so make plenty. This recipe forms part of the February 11 meal planner.Fresh, whole beetroot is plentiful at your local New World and a great source of Vitamins B, C and potassium. This abundant root vegetable is it’s available all year round, fresh and packaged. Try Leaderbrand’s vac-packed baby beets which are lovely, sweet and ready to eat and Pams canned beets are preservative free and an easy addition to any meal – just drain and go.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Bulghur wheat
|2
|Boneless skinless chicken breasts
|1
|Lemon, zest of
|1¾ cups
|Chopped parsley
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|3
|Beetroot, small, cooked and finely diced
|½ cup
|Lemon juice
|½ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 tsp
|Salt
Directions
- Place the bulgur wheat in a large bowl, cover with boiling water, cover the bowl and leave to sit for 15 minutes until tender, then drain and leave to dry on a clean tea towel.
- Roll the chicken in lemon zest, ¼ cup of the parsley and half of the crushed garlic and steam for 10 minutes, turn heat off and leave covered in steamer for 5 minutes until cooked through (try not to overcook the chicken to ensure tenderness).
- Remove chicken from steamer and season with salt.
- Mix the bulgur with the beetroot, cucumber, radish and the remaining parsley. Whisk the lemon juice, the remaining garlic, oil and salt and toss through the bulgur mix.
- Serve the chicken sliced on top of the tabbouleh.
southernkestreladded 6 days ago
Needs proofreading - some ingredients left out ingredients list but mentioned in method
