Hot night avocado and cucumber salad
( SERVES 4 )
Cut cucumber and avocado into pieces that are manageable to eat with a fork.
Ingredients
Directions
- Place the cucumber, avocado and spring onion in a bowl.
- In another bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, lime juice, hot sauce and season with salt to taste.
- Add the mayonnaise mixture to the salad ingredients and gently mix through. Add the coriander and roughly mix through.
