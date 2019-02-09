THE salted caramel cookies
( MAKES 20 )
If you weren’t on a winning streak to romance before you make these cookies, you will be afterwards. Treat yourself – you deserve it! Have a little flaky sea salt to garnish.
Ingredients
|325 g
|Dark chocolate, chopped
|85 g
|Butter, at room temperature
|1 cup
|Brown sugar
|2
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1 cup
|Flour, (or gluten-free flour)
|2 Tbsp
|Dark cocoa powder
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|¼ cup
|Caramel condensed milk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180°C fanbake and line 2 oven trays with baking paper.
- Melt 125g of the chocolate in a bowl set over a pot of simmering water, or in bursts in the microwave, stirring in between. Beat butter and sugar in a bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, vanilla and chocolate and mix to combine. Stir in the remaining chocolate. Sift in the flour, cocoa and baking soda. Mix until evenly combined.
- Place heaped tablespoons of the mixture onto the trays, allowing a little space between for spreading. Wet your thumb, make a small imprint in the top of each cookie and drop about ½ teaspoon caramel into each. For large cookies use 2 heaped tablespoons of mixture per cookie and 1 teaspoon caramel. Sprinkle with a little flaky salt. Bake until set, but not firm (about 10 minutes). Allow the cookies to cool on the tray. Store in an airtight container.
