Hot-smoked salmon and potato hash cakes
( SERVES 10 )
Nope. There’s no hash in these, no hemp either. Just loads of herbs, good old-fashioned spuds and tasty hot-smoked salmon. Come breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, they’re good to go. Added bonus? They make a little expensive salmon go a long way.
Have enough olive oil and butter for frying and some lemon wedges for serving, (optional).
Ingredients
Directions
- Mop salmon with paper towels, remove skin and flake salmon with a fork. Put in a bowl with cooled potatoes, herbs, spring onions, lemon zest and juice, sea salt and pepper to taste. Mix in enough egg to lightly bind – I used all the egg but it will depend on the dryness of the potatoes and oiliness of the salmon). Don’t mix too much, and don’t mush it, leave it textural.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a medium-sized frying pan over medium heat. Wait for it to get hot, but before it starts to haze (a heat shimmer rising from the oil), drop in 2 tablespoons of butter. Scoop up a mound of the mixture and gently press it in the palm of your hand, so it just holds together. The trick is to press just enough so it holds together, without squashing and making it smooth (rougher edges mean more crusty bits!).
- Continue quickly with rest of mixture. Cook, turning carefully with spoons, until cakes are deeply golden and you can’t wait to eat them (always a good sign). Dish onto a plate, sprinkle with flaky salt and chopped herbs and get them served immediately.
