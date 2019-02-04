Heat the oven to 200C and line a small shallow roasting dish with foil. Put the plums on top and sprinkle over the sugar. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes, until they have collapsed and caramelised. Transfer to a bowl and mash to a puree, then set aside to cool completely (about 10 minutes). Whip the cream just until it forms soft peaks. Add the vanilla, cinnamon and condensed milk and beat again briefly to combine. Drop in spoonfuls of the plum puree and fold through gently so the mixture is streaky. Pour into a plastic container (or a loaf tin lined with plastic wrap or foil). Cover tightly and freeze for 4-6 hours. Let it ‘ripen’ at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.

TIP: The plum puree can be made in advance and stored in a covered container in the fridge for up to five days, or frozen for up to three months. If you’ve got a glut of plums, roast them as directed above and serve the extra puree as a sauce with the ice cream.

See more of Lucy's plum recipes