No-bake chocolate, apricot and pistachio nut slice
( MAKES 48 SLCES )
A slice that keeps well in the fridge (up to one month), so perfect to bring out when you feel like a sweet treat.
Use NZ apricots as they are slightly tart and give a better flavour to the slice.
Ingredients
Directions
- Place the butter and condensed milk in a medium-sized, heavy-based saucepan. Place over low heat and melt the butter. Remove from the heat and sprinkle over the chocolate. Set aside until the chocolate has melted.
- Stir in the dried apricots, pistachio nuts, dates, crushed biscuits and coconut. Mix well then transfer mixture to a mixing bowl, cover and place in the fridge to firm for 1-2 hours.
- Remove mixture from the fridge and divide into 2 pieces. Place 1 piece of the mixture onto a large piece of baking paper and use the paper to shape into a log, about 24cm long. Wrap the paper around the mixture, twisting at both ends to secure. Repeat with remaining piece of mixture.
- Place both logs in the fridge overnight. Remove and roll in the extra desiccated coconut. Keep in the fridge and cut into thin slices as required.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17444/Nobake-chocolate-apricot-and-pistachio-nut-slice/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation