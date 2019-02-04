Fruit truffles
( MAKES ABOUT 20 )
These truffles are a delicious mixture of dried fruits and orange. They do not require baking and they’re easy enough for the kids to make. Your own mixture of dried fruits could be used but some apricots should be included to provide a tangy flavour.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Sultanas
|125 g
|Currants
|125 g
|Dried apricots
|125 g
|Pitted prunes
|1
|Orange, coarsely chopped, seeds removed
|125 g
|Candied lemon peel
|1 bowl
|Icing sugar, (or desiccated coconut) for rolling
Directions
- Put the dried fruits and the orange through a mincer or whizz in a food processor. Roll the mixture into small balls and toss in icing sugar or coconut.
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer. Place in small paper cases in lunch boxes.
