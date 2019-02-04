Moroccan spiced salmon and quinoa salad
( SERVES 4 )
This salad can be made a day ahead and makes a healthy and delicious lunch idea.
Ingredients
Directions
- Cook quinoa following packet directions. Drain well. Place in a large bowl and set aside to cool slightly.
- Add John West Pink Salmon, capsicum, garden peas, cucumber, herbs and chickpeas to quinoa.
- Combine remaining ingredients in a screw top jar. Season to taste. Replace lid and shake until combined.
- Toss dressing through salad and garnish with coriander leaves before serving.
