Courgette, cheese and cherry tomato pie
( SERVES 4 )
This is a scrumptious way to use an abundance of courgettes, and it is very lunchbox friendly. Serves 4 with extra slices for packed lunches. This recipe forms part of the January 28 meal planner created in partnership with New World.
Ingredients
|5
|Eggs
|½ cup
|Olive oil
|7
|Courgettes, thinly sliced (use a mandolin or potato peeler)
|⅓ cup
|Chopped chives
|¼ cup
|Chopped dill
|¼
|Chopped mint
|200 g
|Goat's cheese, crumbled
|1½ cups
|Grated parmesan cheese
|1 cup
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|12
|Cherry tomatoes, sliced in half (use a few more if desired)
|3 cups
|Salad greens, to serve
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C. Line a 21cm x 21cm square cake tin with baking paper and butter the paper.
- Whisk eggs in a large bowl, then whisk in olive oil. Mix in courgette, chives, dill, mint and cheeses.
- Sift in flour, baking powder and salt and mix until combined.
- Spread in to the prepared cake pan and gently push halved cherry tomatoes, cut side up, in to the top.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes or until set in the middle – the top will be springy when gently pushed.
- Cool in the pan for 20 minutes before removing from the tin - the greased baking paper should allow you to remove the pie from the tin easily. Slice to serve warm or at room temperature with salad greens.
