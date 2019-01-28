Mediterranean-style palermos
( SERVES 4 )
An extremely yummy lunch.
Ingredients
|2
|Palermos, (king sweetie) capsicums
|100 g
|Reduced-salt feta cheese, diced
|1 cup
|Courgette, shredded
|1
|Shallot, diced
|1 tsp
|Dried oregano
|4
|Pitted black olives, sliced
|1
|Egg
|1 tsp
|Water
|4 Tbsp
|Grated parmesan cheese
Garnish
|1 Tbsp
|Capers
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly brush a baking pan with olive oil.
- Halve the capsicums lengthwise and remove any seeds and ribs. Cover and microwave for 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Brush with a little olive oil.
- Fill each capsicum with the cheese, courgette, shallot, oregano and black olives. Whisk the egg and water then drizzle over each capsicum. Sprinkle with the parmesan and salt and pepper to taste.
- Bake for 30 minutes. Garnish with the capers.
See more of Jan's capsicum delights
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17397/Mediterraneanstyle-palermos/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation