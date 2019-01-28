Cheese Muffins
( MAKES 36 MINI MUFFINS )
Tasty mouthfuls with the added texture of fresh vegetables. Some ideas for fillings are mayonnaise or cream cheese, baby spinach leaves, sliced cherry tomatoes or long zucchini ribbons.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Plain flour
|4 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 cup
|Tasty cheddar cheese, grated
|2
|Spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Finely chopped parsley
|1
|Egg
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|¼ cup
|Sunflower oil
|1½ cups
|Full cream milk
Directions
- Heat the oven to 210C or 190C fan-bake. Lightly grease 3 x 12-hole mini muffin tins.
- Sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Add the grated cheese, spring onion, and parsley.
- In a small bowl, lightly whisk the egg, salt and oil. Pour into the flour mixture along with the milk. Fold together without over-mixing (the mixture should be a very soft dropping consistency, similar to porridge), then spoon into the prepared tins. Sprinkle extra grated cheese on top of the uncooked muffins.
- Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes until the muffins are well puffed and golden brown. Remove from the oven and leave for 2 minutes or so before removing muffins from their tins to a wire rack to cool.
- To fill – make a split in the top of each muffin to form a pocket. Spread a little mayonnaise or cream cheese into each pocket then fill with baby spinach, 1-2 slices of cherry tomato and a zucchini ribbon.
