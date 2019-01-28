To make the chickpea puree, place the chickpeas and garlic in the bowl of a small food processor along with the lemon juice.
Puree to break up the chickpeas, then drizzle in the olive oil. Season to taste with sea salt.
Transfer to a bowl, cover and keep in the fridge. Makes 1 ½ cups.
To make the dressing, place the sherry vinegar, olive oil and chilli in a screw top jar and season with salt. Screw on the lid and shake well. Remove the lid and add the mint and check seasoning.
Halve the zucchini lengthwise then cut into large pieces. Heat a large frying pan or barbecue hot plate over medium heat. Add the butter and as it sizzles place in the zucchini, skin-side-down. Cook turning once until golden and tender but still with a little bite. Remove from the pan to a shallow serving bowl.
Shake the dressing before pouring over the zucchini. Serve with the chickpea puree and flatbread or crusty bread. A simple tomato and basil salad would be great here too.
