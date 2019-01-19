Market Florentine Slice
This wonderful slice transports well and slices easily, perfect for a camping expedition or a picnic.
Base
|¾ cup
|Plain flour
|¾ cup
|Wholemeal flour
|¾ cup
|Rolled oats
|¾ cup
|Brown sugar
|180 g
|Cold butter, diced
Topping
|3
|Eggs
|¼ cup
|Brown sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|½ cup
|Walnuts
|½ cup
|Almond flakes
|¾ cup
|Raw almonds
|¾ cup
|Chopped dates
|¾ cup
|Apricot, finely chopped
|¾ cup
|Dark chocolate chunks, or chopped chocolate
|¾ cup
|Coconut threads
Directions
- Preheat oven to 150°C. Line the base of a 23cm spring form cake pan with baking paper and grease the sides.
- To make the base, blend all ingredients together in a food processor until mixture forms a fine crumb. Tip mixture into prepared tin and spread out evenly, pressing firmly to form an even base.
- Mix all topping ingredients together in a bowl and spread over base. Press down firmly and bake until golden, about 40 minutes.
- Allow to cool fully in tin then chill in the fridge for at least half an hour before slicing into wedges. Keeps well in a covered container in a cool place.
See more of Annabel's recipes for camping here
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17387/Market-Florentine-Slice/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation