Mince and chickpea kofte
( SERVES 6 )
Adding a can of smashed chickpeas into these kofte patties makes them lighter and more tender.
Kofte
|400 g
|Tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed to a paste with a little salt
|1
|Lemon, finely zested rind
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|½ tsp
|Smoked paprika
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped coriander, or parsley
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1
|Egg
|400 g
|Lamb mince, (or beef or pork mince)
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil, to fry
Yoghurt dip to serve
|½ cup
|Plain yoghurt
|½ tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|6
|Mint leaves, shredded
|1 pinch
|Salt
Directions
- Place drained chickpeas in a bowl. Using a potato masher, or the base of a clean cup or can, mash to a rough paste. Add all other ingredients and mix until evenly combined.
- Use wet hands to roll into walnut-sized balls or patties. Heat oil in a fry pan or on a bbq hot plate and cook, turning frequently, until the kofte are evenly browned, and cooked through.
- To make the yoghurt dip, mix yoghurt with cumin, lemon juice, mint and salt.
- Serve kofte with yoghurt dip and a wedge of lemon.
